In a video that has been viewed over 9 million times, a woman discovers an Apple tracking tag hidden beneath her license plate.

A woman in California disclosed in a TikTok video earlier this week that she discovered an Apple AirTag connected to her license plate, which tracked her activities throughout the night.

@ ashleyscarlett was driving around Los Angeles with her cousin’s girlfriend when the passenger’s phone received a warning that an AirTag had been identified near the phone.

Ashley says on the first video, “I’m literally fu**ing shaking.” She later followed up with a piece that went into greater depth about the incidents.

Ashley provides a screenshot of her cousin’s girlfriend’s iPhone notification when they were first notified in the video. The app displays every stop the automobile has made since the gadget was first identified, which was around 7:34 p.m., according to the app.

They were able to play a sound from the AirTag, similar to the feature on iPhones that alerts users when their device is misplaced, and then track the sound to discover the tag hidden behind the plate.

Ashley said she was able to figure out when she first parked in Los Angeles using the tracker that Dodge had installed in her car, and it was only four minutes before the tag was first detected on her car.

She called the cops, who told her the incident was a “non-life-threatening emergency” and that she should come into the station—even though it wouldn’t open until the next morning. Ashley stated in the follow-up video that she intends to contact Apple because she was able to locate the phone number’s final four digits as well as the device’s serial number.

The devices, according to Apple’s website, are designed to “discourage unwanted tracking.”

"If another person's AirTag gets inside your belongings, your iPhone will recognize it's traveling with you.