In a video that has been viewed over 8 million times, Mom discovers she has been flashing the entire neighborhood.

One woman has gone viral after sharing an unhappy discovery: she’s been flashing her neighbors from her bathroom window by accident. Viewers can’t get enough of TikToker Jill, better known as @mama jill34, who released the amusing film a week ago: The video, which can be watched here, has received 8.5 million views and 1.4 million likes so far.

Jill discovers, much to her surprise and dismay, that she is the “naked window neighbor” in the clip. This idea of being the person in a specific neighborhood who (accidentally or not) flashes their neighbors isn’t new: late last year, marketing consultant Molly Hale tweeted: “You either have a naked window neighbor or you are a naked window neighbor.” The window in question is constructed of frosted glass and is positioned in Jill’s house’s second-story bathroom, right next to the shower. “I felt like people could see me through [its]frosted glass,” Jill remarked in the on-screen text of her film. “So I asked my spouse to make it look like he was showering so I could see.” The video was shot at night, so the lit bathroom window shines out against the dark exterior of the house. A figure does indeed materialize at the window and begins to “shower.” Jill’s spouse makes a variety of gestures that are all visible from the outside, which is bad news for anyone who has really showered in the bathroom.

Jill followed up with a second video a few days later, this time displaying a view of the bathroom window during the daytime, in response to user demands. Surprisingly, the view through the frosted glass window appears to be even clearer during the day. “That’s really evident,” the TikToker replied.

Jill also demonstrated how, although being in the back of their house, the window actually views the entire street due to the building’s slant.

The second video, which received 1.5 million views, was equally well-received.

Thousands of comments were submitted on both videos by shocked viewers, many of whom showed sympathy for the TikToker’s tragic circumstance.

