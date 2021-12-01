In a video that has been viewed over 6 million times, a reunited couple claims that their near-divorce has left them $100K in debt.

A couple has taken to social media to express their unusual love tale, which they claim has resulted in them being $100,000 in debt. The video, which was published on TikTok last month, has since received over 184,000 likes and 6.8 million views.

It’s common knowledge that getting divorced is a costly process. According to a 2019 Bankrate research, the average divorce in the United States costs roughly $15,000. These expenditures typically encompass everything from court filing fees to litigation or mediation fees. However, if the divorce takes a long time or there is a dispute over custody, fees might skyrocket.

When compared to the expenses accumulated by TikToker Brittany Jade and her spouse during their divorce processes, the usual cost of a divorce is a little sum to pay. The problem is that they never actually divorced.

Jade is seen in the video standing next to her husband, facing the camera. “Wanted a divorce,” reads an on-screen caption above her head. “Didn’t want a divorce but filed [first]anyhow,” it says above his head. “Married but $100K in debt,” reads the phrase above both of them at the end of the video. In the video’s caption, the TikToker said, “Our happily ever after is paying off a divorce we never got.” “But, for the record, we’re almost done with [my side]!” Even though Jade and her husband were able to reconcile, the financial strain of their near-divorce persists.

The couple’s debt astounded commenters, who raced to the comments section seeking additional details. @demiguise6 enquired, “What sort of divorce costs $100,000?”

“An unjust divorce,” Jade explained, before adding, “I was battling really badly [with]addiction, so there were restraining orders [and]a large custody struggle.”

Jade also stated that sharing her experience on TikTok has provided her with more revenue, which she has used to help pay for her divorce. “One source of income is [TikTok]. More money = better views “she stated

Meanwhile, other viewers, despite the film's high price tag, left comments congratulating the pair on their reunion. @melissaishere73 commented, "I love your happy ever after!" "Paying it off taught y'all how to mature [and]have a healthy marriage," says the silver lining. @whiskeyandweights remarked, "My parents separated and remarried a few years later." "Sometimes things just happen." Some commenters were a little more pessimistic.