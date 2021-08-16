In a video that has been viewed over 4 million times, a barista reveals “one of the strangest” drinks they’ve ever made.

A Starbucks barista went viral after releasing a recipe for “one of the oddest” drinks they’ve ever made. The majority of commenters, on the other hand, did not think the drink was unusual in the least. Many people expressed an interest in trying it.

In the previous three days, Starbucks Spider-Man (@kenmixtapeTikTok )’s has received 4.6 million views and over 700,000 likes. “Y’all want to watch one of the oddest cocktails I’ve ever made?” the barista asks his viewers in the video subtitled, “I don’t even know anymore.”

The barista sets a cup on the counter and begins to fill it with milk. After that, he blends the milk with the Frappuccino base, vanilla bean powder, and ice in a blender. He pours the contents back into the cup once the drink has been combined.

He asks the camera, “Looks like a typical vanilla bean frappe, right?” “Wait a minute.”

The barista then adds a shot of espresso to the drink and drizzles a caramel drizzle on top.

It’s known as a “Caramel Macchiato Frappuccino” on TikTok.

Despite the fact that the drink was intended to seem weird, many people thought it looked wonderful.

One commenter said, “That’s brilliant.” “Ice cream with espresso.”

“Okay. Yes. Yes, I’d like it. TikToker MommaCusses stated, “I need it.” “I apologize to my Starbucks baristas.”

Another person said, “That’s not even odd, that sounds lit.”

But the frappuccino isn’t the strangest beverage he’s ever had to create.

A few days later, the same artist uploaded another video in which he produced a completely different drink. “This is the grossest drink anyone has ever ordered, no cap,” he adds in the video.

Starbucks Spider-Man noted in the TikTok description that the original version of the video was taken down for “harassment,” so he re-posted a truncated version. Nearly 180,000 people have watched the video.

He leads viewers through the drink, which comprises mango dragonfruit, lemonade, ice, and espresso, much like in the previous video.

He swirls the contents together in a tea shaker before delivering the drink, saying, “This is really nasty, seriously.”

Commenters were less enthusiastic about this drink order than they were about the caramel macchiato frappuccino.

One said, “When I tell you I gagged.”

Someone else added, “NOT THE ESPRESSO IN THE REFRESHER.”

In reaction to the drink, one commenter said, “Someone is having a TOUGH morning.”

Before. This is a condensed version of the information.