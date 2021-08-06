In a video that has been viewed over 4.7 million times, a woman claims that American Airlines has taken her cats.

Traveling is stressful in and of itself, but traveling with dogs may make it even more so.

As airlines face criticism for their inadequate management of people’s beloved animals, a disturbing video spreading online highlights the possible risks involved with dogs and air travel.

Ariel Dale, a TikToker, posted a video of herself crying on Sunday, which may be watched here. “My animals were lost by American Airlines… The video’s onscreen text states, “No one can tell me where they are.” Meanwhile, I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself from Elton John’s Honky Château album from 1972 plays in the background.

In the caption, she adds, “This is honestly my biggest nightmare.” “Their trip was canceled, so they’ve already been in the kennel for nearly 14 hours.”

The video received millions of views, over 640,000 likes, and hundreds of words of support in a short period of time.

These kinds of anecdotes are not unheard of, despite their rarity. For example, KIRO 7 reported earlier this week that a Seattle dog owner’s pit bull died apparently aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight.

Airlines “reported six animal deaths, four animal injuries, and zero lost animals, for a total of ten events, down from the 19 total incident reports filed for calendar year 2019.” While the number of instances fell from 2019 to 2020, it’s still unclear what influence the pandemic, and its following effects on air travel, played in the drop.

Dale returned to TikTok with the complete narrative a few days after the event. At the time of the incident, the TikToker was in the middle of a cross-country move from Los Angeles to New York, she recounted. And, sadly, there were few choices for moving dogs. “Finally, I felt it was better to have…one day of tension on the road than four or five days of worry on the road,” she says in the video, explaining why she chose to have the cats fly freight. She opted to catch a flight that left an hour earlier in order to be ready when her pets arrived.

After boarding her own flight, Dale discovered that her pets’ trip had been delayed and then canceled. According to reports, the cats were moved to a new flight—but not that one. This is a condensed version of the information.