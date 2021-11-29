In a video that has been viewed over 4.6 million times, a woman mocks Kendall Jenner’s wedding attire.

Kendall Jenner’s controversial wedding outfit was mocked in a video that went viral.

Ariannah Dabney (@ariannahisabelle) shared the video to TikTok on November 11 with the caption: “The third time [sic]is the charm. I’m looking forward to the wedding.” Since then, the post has received over 4.6 million views and 250,000 likes.

“I’m wearing this to my father’s wedding next week,” the narrator of the video remarked.

“Don’t worry, it’ll look great with heels,” the narrator added. “Should I get it in white or black?” Dabney wears a “revealing” black mini dress with sheer paneling in the video, similar to the one Jenner wore to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding reception on November 11, which drew criticism.

Jenner donned a “black dress from Mônot’s SS22 collection, featuring diamond-shaped cut-outs across the bust, a bare midriff, and a drop-waist black skirt,” according to Elle.

Despite the fact that Jenner didn’t wear the outfit during the wedding, many people online thought it was disrespectful and accused her of trying to upstage the bride.

“It’s not even about looking better than the bride,” Emma wrote, “it’s simply so awful and weird to wear to a wedding.”

Another Twitter user commented, “This is so rude, it almost feels like she wanted more attention than the bride.”

Brides advised guests to avoid wearing anything “too exposing” when it came to choosing wedding clothing.

“Keep your choices largely modest,” Brides said, “with hints and playfulness of eroticism through slits, mesh, and open-back dresses.” “A wedding isn’t the time to flaunt your figure.” “Remember that a wedding is a spiritual ceremony and reflect that in your wardrobe choosing,” etiquette expert Elaine Swann said in an interview with the website. “We want to select something that is still attractive to oneself, but not so highly flattering that it upstages the bride on her particular day,” Swann said in a separate interview with USA Today. Many readers, perhaps unaware that Dabney was making a dig at Jenner, said her clothing was “not acceptable” for a wedding.

“That is not something she should be wearing. On her wedding [day], she should let the bride shine “ZopaDKaracol penned the following.

“Do you despise the bride?” Holynatt inquired.

“It’s a little revealing,” Ma’Hogany added.

