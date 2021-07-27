In a video that has been viewed over 3 million times, the groom’s autistic brother gives a touching Best Man speech.

Laughs, tears, and applause were shared among the guests as Sam Waldron made his best man speech on his brother’s wedding day. His remarks, however, drew the attention of almost three million strangers on the internet.

Last week, Jonah and Maddy Waldron, newlyweds, posted Sam’s best man speech to their joint TikTok website. The video, which was shot by Ross Kyker, has over three million views and over 400,000 comments. The bride and groom, as well as several commenters, were moved to tears by Sam’s thoughtful greeting to his brother and new sister-in-law.

The speech began with, “Hello everyone, my name is Sam Waldron.” “I am the best man on the planet. I am the best brother I could have ever wished for.”

Jonah, according to Sam, is both his best friend and hero. While standing in front of the crowd as his brother’s best friend was an honor, he was also “terrified.”

He explained, “You see, I have autism.” “For Pete’s sake, my autism can make me terrified of interacting with people, let alone giving a speech in front of 170 of them.” The audience erupted in laughter and applause at Sam’s revelation, leading him to burst out laughing. Maddy, the bride, reached for Kleenex as well.

“But there is one person in the world for whom I would do anything,” he continued as the applause died down. “Jonah Waldron,” says the narrator. Please double-check that. Maddy and Jonah Waldron are the only two people in the world for whom I would do this.”

Sam went on to say that Maddy was now a part of their family. He quipped that the Waldrons are like a “excellent fudge” that is largely sweet but has a lot of nuts.

Sam decided to get serious with his sister-in-law after making a few more jokes.

He added, “You have all the makings of a fantastic sister.” “My entire family adores you, just like my sister Clara does. They brighten up when you’re around.”

Maddy is adored by his parents, according to Sam, and provides "happiness" to every family meeting. He, too.