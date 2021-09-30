In a video that has been viewed over 28 million times, a mother confronts a school bus driver, saying, “My kids cry every day.”

On TikTok, a frightening video depicting a parent’s unpleasant confrontation with her children’s school bus driver has gone viral. The video, which was posted by a person who only goes by the handle @cassahfrass1, has racked up an astounding 28 million views in just two days and has been widely shared on various platforms.

The incident occurs at a critical period in the American educational system, as schools grapple with the transition back to in-person classes and all that entails, including transportation.

In the worst-case scenario, these rising tensions have resulted in outright confrontation in school settings across the country.

The school bus approaches from down the road in this footage, which you can find here. “This bus driver makes my kids weep every day,” @cassahfrass1 wrote on the screen.

The bus comes to a halt, the doors open, and several small children begin to enter.

Before addressing the bus driver directly, the TikToker says to her kids, “I love you, have a wonderful day.”

“Please don’t yell at my kids today,” @cassahfrass1 begged to the school bus driver.

“I don’t yell at your kids,” the bus driver answered, yelling again.

The back-and-forth continues with @cassahfrass1 saying, “Yeah, you do.”

“No, I don’t,” the driver insisted, before adding, “You shut your mouth.”

@cassahfrass1 asked, “Who do you think you are?” The bus driver asks her the same thing again.

@cassahfrass1 said, “I’m requesting you not to yell at my kids.”

The driver retorted, “How dare you tell me not to yell at your kids.”

The TikToker concluded the conversation by claiming that “[her]kids weep every day” as a result of their interactions with the bus driver. The doors close quickly, and the bus departs.

The video was posted twice on @cassahfrass1’s profile, once with subtitles and once without. The former has received nearly 28 million views, while the latter has received 6.5 million.

While the TikToker has since disabled comments on her videos, she has subsequently produced follow-up videos revealing more occurrences that she claims occurred on the school bus with her children.

@cassahfrass1 said, for example, that the bus driver “grabbed [her]son’s arm and pulled him into the seat.” The TikToker also claimed that the driver made inappropriate remarks about her to her children. This is a condensed version of the information.