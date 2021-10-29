In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a woman is shocked to discover her apartment has been’mistakenly’ emptied.

While she was out with her children, a mother in Kansas City was astonished to discover that her apartment complex had “inadvertently” emptied her home. She uploaded a video of the discovery on TikTok, where it has been seen over 2 million times.

The text overlay in Myrohn Guthrie’s (@MooDiamonds) video said, “My apartment complex cleared out the wrong flat.” “Everything that belonged to me and my children has vanished. AN ENTIRELY FURNISHED APARTMENT THAT IS EMPTY.” Guthrie’s empty house was depicted in the video as a virtual tour.

She went on to say that representatives from the complex threw away her queen-sized beds, nightstands, dining room table, and all of her food in a Facebook post. Her and her children’s social security cards and birth certificates were also allegedly destroyed by the complex.

“They stated they were meant to clean out 1341 [and]they said they were supposed to clean out 1331,” she wrote in her post. “I am EXTREMELY EXTREMELY EXTREMELY EX They basically threw all of mine and my children’s belongings out. How could you guys mix up the Wrong UNIT?!?!?!!!” Guthrie stated in a follow-up video that representatives from the condominium instructed her to give an itemized list of her trashed goods. They’d “attempt to repay” her once they had that.

According to FOX4, Guthrie estimated her items to be worth $32,000.

“They didn’t offer me anything,” she stated in the video, “they didn’t offer to help me, they didn’t even really offer to do anything.”

Representatives from the facility “haven’t mentioned anything about fixing this situation,” Guthrie told The Washington Newsday via Facebook messaging on Thursday.

A landlord has the legal right to take possession of any personal property left behind by a tenant after they have moved out and/or been evicted, according to Kansas Legal Services. Typically, a landlord will store these items at the expense of the tenant.

A tenant does, however, have 30 days to retrieve their stuff.

“To reclaim your personal items, you must pay your landlord storage expenses as well as any other money owed, such as back-rent,” Kansas Legal Services explained. “Your landlord is bound to return your items once you’ve done that. You may be able to sue them for improperly converting [i.e., stealing] your personal property if they do not restore your belongings.” Guthrie, on the other hand, was not evicted. This is a condensed version of the information.