In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a woman in rural Alaska reveals shocking grocery prices.

After showing the excessive prices of everyday commodities in Alaska’s rural communities, a TikToker from the state startled viewers. Emily, who goes by the handle @emilyinalaska_ on Instagram, posted the video late last month, and it has since received 2.3 million views, 258,000 likes, and 6,500 comments.

Alaska can be an expensive place to live in due to its remote location. The overall cost of living in Anchorage, Alaska is 28 percent higher than the national average, according to the website PayScale. According to Payscale, the cost of groceries is 26% higher than the national average.

As one gets away from cities and into rural areas, the discrepancy becomes even more pronounced. The cost of living in Salcha, a town a few hundred miles outside of Anchorage, is 33 percent more than the national average.

Emily starts by going to the dairy section in her video, which you can watch here. She melts several blocks of Tillamook cheddar there. A yellow price sticker beneath each variety indicated the price: $24.99 or $26.29, depending on the type.

Emily then proceeds to a refrigerated display with 2% milk. At $18.29 a carton, the pricing is also hefty.

A bottle of Coffee Mate coffee creamer costs between $12 and $14, and a one-pound package of sliced ham costs $10.29. Tostitos salsa costs $7.99 per jar, while Starbucks coffee bags cost roughly $15 per bag.

Emily’s products are all quite regular in size.

“Goods are more expensive because they have to travel further by plane or barge to get to remote areas,” the TikToker adds in her video.

Viewers expressed their surprise at the clip in the comments section. @vivkirutwind wrote, “I’ll never moan about supermarket pricing in NYC again.”

@darkwingswildlife remarked, “$25 for cheese.” “I’m thinking of buying a cow.” Emily’s video received support from other Alaskans as well. @ibdrennen remarked, “Thank you for publishing!!” “Your prices in Bethel, Alaska, are identical to ours…. People are surprised at how pricey grocery shopping is in rural Alaska!” Others emphasized that the video was shot in a rural setting, implying that “prices are NOT this expensive in major towns like Anchorage and Fairbanks.” To. This is a condensed version of the information.