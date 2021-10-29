In a video that has been viewed over 2 million times, a man punches a woman on a NYC train who told him to ‘chill.’

In a viral video, a guy attacks a woman on the subway after she tells him to “take a calm pill.”

The video was first posted on TikTok, but it has now been reshared on Twitter, where it has garnered over two million views. The event occurred on a D train, according to the New York Post, however neither the date nor the hour of the occurrence have been confirmed.

At the start of the video, the man yells, “Say it to my face immediately!” “Tell me to take a deep breath and relax. “Use the phrase ‘calm pill.'” The woman, clearly furious, addresses the man directly and says, “calm pill.” He slams his fist into the side of her face as soon as she says this.

The people on the train gasp, and some begin to yell at the man. “You wildin’,” says the woman recording the footage from behind the camera, before the man continues to rant at the woman he just hit.

He repeatedly tells her to “mind ya business” before teasing her and ordering her to “say it again.” The woman does not bite him, instead staring him down.

The man rants at the passengers on the train for the rest of the film.

The father was “tight off life when he arrived in the cart telling [people]to [get the f*** out]him & his kids’ way,” according to the video’s text overlay.

“All she said was he needs a chill pill, which his kids echoed to him, and it was just put up from there,” read the text overlay at the start of the video.

There is no footage of the events leading up to the smash hit.

“I wanted to help ole girl soo bad but the way it was looking the whole train would [have]watched me get my a** beat tf [the f***]up by him and perhaps his kids,” the video’s original poster wrote on her Instagram page.

According to the New York Post, 233 attacks were reported in New York City’s subway system in the first five months of 2021.

“Adjusted for ridership, there were 2.87 crimes per million users on the subways in May, up 37% from April and the highest rate since October, when the NYPD recorded 149 felonies,” according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.