In a video that has been viewed over 12 million times, a grandmother dances in front of a crowd to Kodak Black.

Kodak Black has accomplished something that every politician and parent aspires to: bridging America’s generation gap.

Last weekend, the Florida rapper performed at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, and soon after, videos of some of his elder admirers dancing to his set began to circulate online.

Eileen Drucker, a 60-year-old grandmother from Maryland, became the subject of a series of viral videos as she rapped along to “Roll In Peace”—and yes, she knew every word.

Another member of the Rolling Loud crew, who goes by the handle @ftt4442 on TikTok, released footage of Drucker—aka “Rap Ma”—just two days earlier and has already racked up more than 12 million views over three clips.

Drucker described her festival experience as “wonderful” and “energizing,” especially when the entire audience is throbbing and singing in unison, according to this website.

“When I went home this evening, one of my teenage neighbors asked, ‘Do you realize you come up #1 when I search ‘rap’ on Instagram?’ Isn’t it true that this isn’t possible?” she continued.

“On Sunday night, my daughter texted me that I was on [hip-hop website] World Star. “I had no idea what that meant,” Drucker admitted. “However, on Monday morning, I received a text from Danielle, a girl who had seen me perform at a Lil Baby performance in 2017 and at DaBaby in 2019, and had requested photos. Then my girls’ friends and family began to contact me. And it was something when Hailey Bieber posted the video!”

Since 2017, Drucker has seen Kodak Black perform four times and even met him with her daughter in 2019. She was also in the audience at Rolling Loud in 2019, when Kodak Black was infamously unable to perform due to his arrest just before his set.

She said, “We had no idea.” “I made friends with people in the crowd and maintained in touch with them. It took more than two years, but it was well worth the wait.”

