In a video that has been viewed over 10 million times, a massive Alaskan Grizzly Bear comes within feet of bystanders.

A breathtaking video recorded a rare opportunity for a group of travelers in Alaska to come face to face with a massive grizzly bear roaming its natural habitat. And, according to the National Park Service’s (NPS) protocols, the group handled the frightening scenario admirably.

The video, which can be watched here, was uploaded to TikTok on Tuesday by user @mrsb111. It rapidly went viral, amassing a stunning 10.6 million views as of this writing.

It starts with a scene set in an Alaskan forest, with a deep, monotone voice repeating the phrase “Hey, big lad.” Meanwhile, one of the gang members looks to be muttering under their breath, “S**t.”

On all fours, the grizzly bear slowly approaches the camera. It approaches them and gets frighteningly close, but then continues a few feet away. It then pauses, turns around, and walks back in the opposite direction. The voice, which appears to belong to a guide of some type, continues to converse with the bear. He says, “Hey, bear,” in the same hushed tone.

TikToker @mrsb111 added some background to the incident in the caption. She wrote, “Incredible trip to Alaska.” “Fortunately, my seaplane captain kept everyone cool when we came across a bear wandering right in front of us.”

At the time of this writing, the post has 1.4 million likes. Countless others shared their humorous reactions to the video in the roughly 28,000 comments.

One viewer bemoaned, “I don’t sure what the right thing to do here is, but I would’ve soiled my pants and I’m guessing that’s terrible.”

Another joker said it was the “Charmin bear in search of toilet paper.”

Others, meanwhile, noted that near the beginning of the video, another beast sprints out of view, implying that the bear that approached the group was involved in a previous fight.

One viewer explained, “Based on the marks on his back, this bear just had a fight with another bear or a bigger animal.” “It’s looking for a new place to call home.”

Many others shared advice on how to deal with grizzly encounters. “You keep cool, move slowly, and speak in a monotone voice to make them aware you are there,” one commentator wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.