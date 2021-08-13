In a video that has been viewed over 1.4 million times, a man claims that Chipotle Lemonade got him a DUI.

A man from the Las Vegas region claims he was given a DUI after a “open container” was discovered in his vehicle; the only problem is that the open container didn’t contain any alcohol.

According to TikToker @shamansaucy, all he had been drinking on that particular day was a Chipotle Hibiscus Lemonade, and his post about the incident has already gone viral, with 1.4 million views and growing.

In the video’s on-screen captions, the TikToker stated, “This is how I got my first DUI.” Meanwhile, he displays a drink dispenser holding the aforementioned beverage, which contains hibiscus, lemon, and turmeric. “He said my ‘open container’ tested positive for alcohol,” the captions say as the TikToker pans around the Chipotle establishment.

For the record, the drink is non-alcoholic, as stated by Chipotle. The menu item, which is obtained from Tractor Beverages, is described on their website as “tart hibiscus flower and fresh citrus join forces in this spin on a classic.” “It’s a little fruity. “It’s a little lemony.”

Hundreds of viewers went to the comments section to dispute how and why the lemonade may have yielded a positive test result, despite the fact that the accusations made in the video remain unproven.

One commenter speculated, “I guess it’s because the tea is fermented.”

Another, claiming to be a former Panera Bread employee, agreed, saying, “One time we forgot to replace the teas for a few days and it legit turned into alcohol.”

In the comments section, @shamansaucy added more evidence to support the fermentation theory, stating that the drink was “about a day old.”

The notion is not altogether improbable, given that sweet fruit juice ferments in warm, favorable environments—though the rates of fermentation vary greatly.

However, not everyone who saw the video agreed with @shamansaucy’s statements. One commenter said, “I work there, and I actually fill them up since I’m the cashier.” “There is NO WAY, it’s simply WATER and CONCENTRATION!!!”

Others, on the other hand, contended that “open container tests aren’t actually accurate” in the first place.

Chipotle and @shamansaucy have been contacted for further comment by this publication.

