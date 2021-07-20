In a video that has been viewed 4.6 million times, an Olive Garden employee demonstrates how breadsticks are made.

An Olive Garden employee has gone viral for his tweet showing how the popular breadsticks are cooked, following the recent TikTok trend of fast food employees demonstrating how fan-favorite dishes are prepared.

In early July, Jack Linne, better known on the video sharing network as @jacklinne8, released a clip from his workday at a Florida Olive Garden franchise. Despite the fact that it was posted on July 7, the video has only recently gone viral. It has received over 461,000 TikTok likes and has been seen over 4.6 million times.

Using the app’s text-to-speech feature, Linne says at the start of his movie, “Olive Garden behind-the-scenes.” He starts putting the pre-baked breadsticks on a lined baking sheet, and he shows a kitchen with several dozen trays ready to meet the restaurant’s bread demand.

He next bakes the tray for three minutes in a preheated oven. The camera pans to the warmed breadsticks cooling on a prep table while Linne coats them lavishly in melted butter with a wide brush. He sprinkles a generous amount of house-made garlic salt on top once the bread is adequately buttered.

“It’s finished!” As the tray of breadsticks is taken away elsewhere in the kitchen, Linne concludes.

After witnessing others share their own fast food chain experiences, Linne decided to publish about the fan-favorite breadsticks, he told This website.

He explained, “I’ve just seen some individuals upload videos at restaurants and I figured it may get some views and people would be interested in it.”

“I didn’t believe I was revealing much of a secret because the [recipe]is online, and the fact that it’s just salt and butter on bread isn’t that surprising…

I guessed 15,000 [views]at most.”

Indeed, fast food TikTokers have racked up hundreds of thousands of views by giving information about their franchise eateries. A former Little Caesars employee went viral in late June after exposing how the business reportedly makes its marinara sauce. A Chick-fil-A employee revealed in May that his restaurant used a conveyor belt to speed up the drive-thru.

