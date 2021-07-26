In a video that has been seen over 65K times, bears can be seen ‘checking movie showtimes at the mall.’

These bears were looking forward to seeing a film.

The video of two black bears strolling around outside a mall movie theater to “check showtimes” has gone viral on Facebook, but it could be symbolic of a bigger trend of bears accessing densely inhabited places in the state.

On Wednesday, a video of the bears checking out the movie theater in Morristown, Tennessee’s College Square Mall development was posted on Facebook. The video, which has been viewed over 65,000 times, begins with one of the two bears approaching the AMC Theatre while the Bee Gees’ 1977 hit “Stayin’ Alive” plays in the background.

The bear strides down the sidewalk, his gaze falling on the movie posters lining the wall. The bear cranks up the pace and jogs away from the theater toward the shopping center a few moments later.

On Facebook, the mall said, “Check out our visitor this morning asking for showtimes of Space Jam at AMC College Square 12!” “In all seriousness, there are two bears in our region that you should be aware of. Do not approach the bears or feed them.”

Hundreds of others responded in the comments section, finding amusement in the video.

One person commented, “Please give me one Jungle Cruise ticket.”

Another remarked, “He must have smelled the popcorn.”

The mall then shared more footage of the bear from elsewhere on the property two hours later. Beverly Robeson-Brooks, who was filming the scene, can be heard expressing horror at the sight of the animal.

She gasps, “Oh my gosh, y’all, this is crazy!” “Hello, Mr. Bear!”

“He is aware of the music. She cracks a joke as the bear peers through the glass doors at the mall’s entrance before fleeing away once more.

The video of Robeson-Brooks was seen over 40,000 times, and Facebook users expressed concern about the bears.

“Poor baby,” says the narrator. He is in desperate need of assistance. One reader said, “He’s hungry, thirsty, and possibly afraid.”

“All he wants to do is eat. He has a good heart. He has no idea where to go and is terrified.

Another added, “I’d be afraid too, not knowing how humans will react.”

While the College Square Mall informed the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) about the bear sightings, “they won’t come out because the bear is not aggressive,” according to the remarks.

“So they’ll only come when he’s become to acquire this tiny guy. This is a condensed version of the information.