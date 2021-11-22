In a video that has been seen over 6 million times, a woman assaults a maintenance worker and is allegedly evicted.

After releasing a video of a trailer park maintenance worker being violently assaulted by a woman called “Karen” by the internet, a TikToker has gone viral.

Since being shared on Thursday, the video by user @srryup has received over 6.6 million views. @srryup claimed in the video that their sister was the one who was abused and recorded the incident.

“So my sister was attacked by a Karen today,” said the video’s caption.

The woman was requested to step out of the way so the maintenance worker could continue blowing leaves off the sidewalk in the footage, but she refused.

In the video, the worker asks, “Can I do my job, please?” “I’m attempting to clear the leaves from the roadway.” The woman on the phone began approaching the maintenance guy at that time in the video.

“Get out of my face,” she screamed at the ‘Karen.’ “Get out of my face, you moron.” The woman was then told that if she couldn’t do her job because she was obstructing the walkway, she would be fired. That’s when the woman grabbed the maintenance worker by the shoulders and urged them to get out of their car.

“That automobile belongs to my daughter,” the mother screamed as she spoke on the phone.

When the woman allegedly pushed the maintenance guy, the phone dropped to the ground, and neither woman was visible to the camera.

The woman could be heard asking the maintenance worker, “Want to go b*tch?” “Do you want to go?” With ranting in the background, the viral video concluded with the phone on the ground.

In a follow-up video, @srryup stated that their sister was fine, but also showed photographs of her injuries, which included scratches and bruises all over her body.

@Srryup told The Washington Newsday that their sister had called the cops and that their sister’s boss was evicting the woman because of the attack and other issues.

Their daughter, according to @Srryup, recorded video of the woman apparently receiving eviction papers. @meefycow shared the video to TikTok, showing the maintenance worker’s employer approaching a residence with paperwork in hand.

“My aunt’s boss is handing Karen a. This is a condensed version of the information.