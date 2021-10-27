In a video that has been seen over 2 million times, an anti-masker is punched to the ground by a restaurant customer.

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, discussions over wearing face masks have been difficult. A video of an uncovered man being hit in the face at an unnamed restaurant has gone popular on Twitter.

“Anti-masker threatens a woman, pushes an elderly person, all while threatening to ‘f**k them up,’ then gets slapped in the face and yells about ‘assault’—very satisfying,” according to a tweet that accompanied the video.

The video starts with a man ranting at a staffer and telling her that he was going to “f**k [their]restaurant up” while pointing his finger in her face.

“This is a mandate,” a person off-screen says as the man begins to walk out of the eatery.

As another restaurant client asked him to leave, he reappeared in the doorway.

“Would you like to do something?” the man asked as he approached the restaurant patron standing at the entryway. He continued walking toward the customer, who began backing away and then shoved him, prompting other people to react, including another restaurant guest who jumped into frame and smacked the enraged man in the face.

As other diners saw the situation unfold, the man stumbled several steps backward before collapsing to the floor. Before one person called for the man to leave the restaurant, jeers and shocked sounds echoed around the room.

“That was assault,” the man said to the patron who punched him in the doorway. Two more men stood outside the restaurant’s door, urging him to leave.

Twitter users were quick to join in the conversation and express their opinions on the video.

One person wrote, “They’re all the same.” “They’re tough when it comes to [those]they believe they can defeat. They transform into sniveling cowards as soon as someone approaches them, screaming bogus tough guy favorites like ‘that’s assault’ or ‘I’m going to sue.'” Another commenter wondered how many times the individual had behaved in this manner in other places.

Another tweet said, “He was fine picking on the old person who backed away from him but labeled it assault when someone taught him a lesson.”

It’s not uncommon to hear of people being turned away because they didn’t follow a company’s mask policy.

Washington, D.C. This is a condensed version of the information.