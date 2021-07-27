In a video seen 6.9 million times, a man escapes from a stretcher and flees an ambulance.

A now-viral video of what looks to be a man fleeing from a stretcher has sparked a discussion about the often-exorbitant expenditures of healthcare and medical treatment in the United States.

Meredith Scharinger, a TikTok user, shared the video here last week. It looks like it was shot from a high vantage point above the street. Viewers may see paramedics carrying a man onto a stretcher and onto an ambulance in the video below. The man, on the other hand, wriggles free from the stretcher and sprints down the street.

The man stumbles as he races around a sharp corner, knocking over a waitress in his path. He leaps to his feet and begins to flee.

Since it was posted four days ago, the video has been viewed 6.9 million times, with over 228,000 likes and 4,000 comments. While it’s unclear why the man in the video is so eager to flee, viewers haven’t been shy in sharing plausible, if unproven, hypotheses.

A large number of users speculated that the man’s departure was linked to the cost of an ambulance transport, implying that he was avoiding medical treatment to avoid future debt.

“I’d do the same thing if somebody tried to force me in an ambulance,” one viewer remarked. That tiny woo cab ain’t no way I’m paying for.”

One candid commentator echoed, “Tell me you live [in]America without telling me you live in America.”

“He realized that ride would cost him more [than]he could ever afford,” she added.

“Ambulance bills can exceed $1,000 and occasionally even reach $2,000,” according to HealthCareInsider. While insurance might help alleviate some of the financial strain, not everyone has access to comprehensive health insurance.

In recent years, medical debt has become a major concern for Americans. According to the US Census Bureau, 19% of families “could not afford to pay for medical treatment up front or when they received it” in 2017. The typical amount owing by people with medical debt was $2,000, according to the study. Furthermore, medical debt does not affect everyone equally: black Americans are disproportionately affected by medical debt compared to white, Hispanic, or Asian Americans.

As time goes on, the numbers are only anticipated to rise. This is a condensed version of the information.