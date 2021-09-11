In a video commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Biden tells the story of a friend who lost a son in the Twin Towers.

Democratic President Joe Biden recalled the story of a friend who lost a kid in the World Trade Center twin towers in a video tribute honoring the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Davis Jr., his friend’s eldest son, had only been at his new position on the 104th level of the World Trade Center’s south tower for six days.

“They immediately headed to Ground Zero in search of a son. They dug deep till they found the final ray of hope,” he stated.

“It’s exceptional and also the most ordinary of American things: to recognize that life can be unjust and uncertain—a cruel twist, an accident, or a purposeful act of evil—but to still be the light in the darkness,” Biden continued.

“To the families of the 2,977 persons killed and 1,000 more injured on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, America and the world memorialize you and your loved ones, bits of your soul,” Biden said.

He went on to say, “We salute all those who risked and offered their lives in the minutes, hours, months, and years that followed.” “Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, construction workers, doctors and nurses, church leaders, servicemembers, veterans, and ordinary citizens all gave their best to save, recover, and rebuild.”

“Heroism was everywhere,” he added, “in places expected and unexpected.” “We also witnessed something all too uncommon: real national unity.”

