In a video, Anonymous threatens Elon Musk, telling him to “expect us” because he is a “narcissistic rich dude.”

In a video, the hacking collective Anonymous urged Elon Musk to “expect us,” accusing the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX of harming lives by manipulating cryptocurrency markets.

In a video broadcast on YouTube and Facebook on Saturday, a figure wearing Anonymous’ characteristic Guy Fawkes mask said, “This is a message from Anonymous for Elon Musk.”

“For the past several years, you have had one of the most positive reputations among billionaires because you have tapped into the desire that many of us have to live in a world with electric automobiles and space exploration, but recently your carefu