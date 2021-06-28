In a video, a bear sits at a picnic table, sparking a debate about tourists’ food.

Takeheedyoungheathen uploaded a photo of the bear sitting at the picnic table to the “Mildly Interesting” subreddit, where it received over 24,000 votes in just 11 hours. The user also uploaded a video of the bear to the song “Animals Being Jerks,” which received over 15,000 votes.

The footage shows a black bear sitting in a human-like manner at a picnic table in Mynatt Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. It may then be seen eating Oreos and black beans from the table.

“Without making a sound or warning, [it]walked up out of the creek behind the picnic table. My sister went over to the grill to clean it while we were cleaning up and watched the bear emerge from the creek. Before the bear reached the table, we had approximately 15 seconds to collect everything we could and get to a safe distance,” the Reddit user clarified in a reply.

According to the Reddit user’s comments, the bear had two tags in its ears, indicating that this wasn’t the first time it has done something similar.

After the family’s attempts to scare it away failed, park officers fired a paintball pistol in its direction.

The footage, on the other hand, has stirred debate about how responsible visitors are for attracting bears.

“The park was built for grilling, and we weren’t the only ones who did it that day. The bear will not be put to death. A park ranger shooed the bear away about 10 minutes later, and the bear was on his way back into the woods. We had been cooking for about an hour and were now cleaning up. There would have been nothing there for the bear if he had arrived five minutes later,” Takeheedyoungheathen wrote.

