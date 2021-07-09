In a vicious attack, a nearly 12-foot alligator kills a woman’s pet dog.

While out on a walk, a roughly 12-foot long alligator allegedly attacked and killed a woman’s pet dog.

An unknown Winter Garden, Florida resident was taking her two dogs for a stroll on Thursday evening, according to WOFL. The alligator attacked one of the dogs as he raced towards the water’s edge chasing ducks.

“A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched by the [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] in response to an incident involving a dog,” the FWC verified to This website.

In a statement received by WKMG, they continued, “The woman saw that her dog had approached an alligator and was bitten.”

According to reports, the renegade alligator was over 11 feet long. The FWC added to this website’s statement, “An 11-foot, 6-inch alligator was removed [from the location].”

According to WOFL, the dog ultimately died as a result of the injuries it received in the attack.

In a statement to This website, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stated that “alligators become more visible and active during warm weather months” in the state of Florida. Over the last ten years, an average of “seven unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require expert medical attention” have happened among the approximately 1.3 million alligators scattered across Florida’s 67 counties, according to the FWC website.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced that there were no fatal cases of an alligator biting a human in 2020, despite the fact that it happened a total of 12 times that year.

According to the FWC, the chances of a Florida citizen being seriously hurt during an unprovoked alligator attack are around one in 3.1 million.

They do caution, though, that alligators are more likely to bite people who are near water. According to their website, “alligators are opportunistic eaters who will devour animals that are easily available to them.” “The primary reason that motivates an alligator to pursue prey is opportunity.”

The FWC does point out that alligators only bite humans for food, which is why feeding wild alligators is forbidden in Florida. The FWC also added to this website’s statement, “The FWC places the highest premium on public safety and operates a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program [SNAP].” “The SNAP program’s purpose is to. This is a condensed version of the information.