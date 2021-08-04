In a U-turn, the airline says there will be no disciplinary action taken against the flight crew who duct-taped a passenger.

After initially suspending the crew of flight attendants who duct-taped a passenger on a weekend flight, Frontier Airlines said that it will not discipline the crew.

“All of our flight attendants, including those who were assaulted on this flight, are valued, respected, cared for, and supported by Frontier Airlines,” spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are assisting these team members with their requirements, and we are cooperating with law enforcement to fully support the prosecution of the passenger involved.”

The airline had previously stated that the flight attendants would be “relieved of flying,” a decision that attracted harsh condemnation from the Frontier flight attendants’ union.

Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, blasted the initial ban as a “knee-jerk reaction to a brief video clip that did not portray the complete incident.”

Nelson praised Frontier for “doing the right thing” by sticking behind the flight crew and placing crew members on paid leave, which the airline claims is “in keeping with an event of this nature.”

She remarked on Twitter, “Thanks to so many individuals for supporting the work of Flight Attendants and the tremendously difficult jobs crews are charged with completing right now.”

The incident on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami occurred over the weekend, and flight attendants around the country are reporting an increase in rowdy passengers.

According to the AFA, 85 percent of nearly 5,000 members who answered to a recent union survey claimed they had encountered an irate passenger this year, and nearly one in five said they had encountered a violent passenger.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Tuesday that it had received 100 reports of rowdy passengers in the previous week, bringing the annual total to an all-time high of 3,715 instances.

The man on Saturday’s Frontier flight had two drinks, spilled a third on himself, went around the cabin shirtless, touched the breasts of two female flight attendants, and punched a third, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, was identified as the suspect. He’s been charged with three counts of violence as a misdemeanor.

According to the police report, flight attendants assisted Berry in finding a shirt, and one of them “advised him to calm down multiple times.” This is a condensed version of the information.