In a two-day mission, a goat was rescued from an irrigation pipe.

Emergency care technicians from the Arizona Humane Society were called to a complaint of a goat bawling underground in a race against time. With storms threatening to sweep over the area, a two-day rescue attempt was launched after a homeowner alerted the group on Tuesday.

Emergency animal care technicians noticed a goat had fallen into an irrigation pipe, but they were unable to locate its exact location, according to a press release from the Arizona Humane Society. Andy Gallo and Sydney DeJoy, the first responders, left for the day two hours after the search began. The next day, they returned with a snake camera to locate the goat.

The press statement stated, “Andy, Gracie Watts, and EAMT in-training, Savana Wilcox, returned to the scene first thing in the morning armed with a snake cam, PVC pipes, shovels, and a sledgehammer to break through the concrete and 12-inch irrigation pipe.” “The EAMTs had to install almost 100 feet of PVC tubing to the snake cam in order for it to go deeper into the irrigation system, but we still couldn’t find the 8-month-old goat’s exact location.

According to KTAR News, personnel had to break through concrete and the pipe with shovels and a sledgehammer.

Watts stated in the release, “We couldn’t lay eyes on the goat at all, we never saw him before we started chipping away.” “We just took it on faith that he was where we thought he was.”

According to Bretta Nelson, a spokesman for the Arizona Humane Society, Gallo was able to burst through the pipe, and the goat gave him a nice lick as he got his hand through.

Gallo and the other rescue technicians couldn’t keep the goat motionless long enough to bring him out, so he turned around and walked away.

Fortunately, the goat’s owner was able to get his hands through another hole in the pipe and hold the goat in place as rescuers worked to take the goat out.

The six-hour rescue attempt was successful, as the team beat another storm that arrived in just as the goat emerged from the pipe without serious injury.