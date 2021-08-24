In a touching video that has been viewed over one million times, a woman gives a $1,000 tip to a waiter.

The “Venmo challenge” is one example of how the internet can be done correctly, and this recent viral video has touched many people’s hearts.

Lexy Burke, a TikTok influencer with over 1.6 million followers, describes herself as a “serial tipper.” Burke’s material mostly consists of her leaving high tips for waiters after her followers constantly send money into a dedicated Venmo account.

Burke’s most recent video, however, has received a lot of attention for the waiter’s reaction, garnering just under 2 million views.

Burke begins the video by asking Al, the server, for his Venmo username. She prefaced the query with, “This is random.”

“All right, Al,” she said, “let me send you a little something.” Al, who appeared to be anticipating a standard payment, retrieved his phone and handed it back to Burke, who gave a $1,000 Venmo tip.

Al was taken aback when he realized how much money had been deposited into his account. “No, no,” he exclaimed, his eyes widening in surprise. “That’s not how it works in real life.”

Burke complimented him on how “wonderful” he was and said, “100%.” “Every week on my TikTok, we do this thing. People frequently bring me spare change, so we travel around leaving large tips simply to brighten someone’s day,” she explained.

Burke was warmly hugged by the waiter. “You guys are nuts,” he said. “I appreciate everything you’ve done. In a good way, nuts. In a fantastic way. In a vessel that God has sent.”

The video can also be viewed in its entirety here.

We were able to surprise Al with $1000 as a result of your efforts; wait till you see his response. #nashville #serialtipper #tiptok #venmochallenge #give #love #serialtipper #tiptok Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”)

Viewers saw the emotional moment on social media remarked on how grateful Al appeared to be for the advice. One user said, “You could actually see the weight slip off his shoulders.”

“I’M GETTING CHILLS. Another said, “Y’all really blessed that king.”

On TikTok, the Venmo challenge has just taken over. According to This website, Meredith Steele, a fellow TikToker, was able to tip a waitress who had suffered homophobic occurrences at work hundreds of dollars after encouraging her TikTok followers to do so in June. This is a condensed version of the information.