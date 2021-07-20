In a Texas hospital, a Lambda COVID variant was discovered.

On Monday, a Texas hospital reported its first instance of the Lambda variety after noticing a “spike” in the number of COVID-19 patients.

According to KHOU11, a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital has been verified to be infected with the Lambda strain, which first appeared in Peru in 2020.

The highly transmissible Delta form, on the other hand, continues to be the cause of the majority of new infections in the hospital system.

In a statement, Houston Methodist said, “We’re seeing a worrisome jump in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Houston area, with the greatest increase occurring over the weekend.” “The increasing hospitalizations put a strain on many of our hospitals, which are already overburdened.”

Houston Methodist noted in a news statement that it had just over 100 COVID-19 patients across its hospital system a week ago, but that number has already risen to over 185. At least 85% of those patients were found to have the Delta form, and the bulk of them had not been vaccinated.

Houston Methodist recently issued a statement urging Texans to be vaccinated, claiming that “far too many people” were refusing to do so.

Dr. Randall Olsen, the medical director of the hospital’s Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, stated, “If you’re not yet vaccinated, now is the moment.” “Vaccination protects you from the Delta version (and other variants) and is, in the end, our best hope for surviving the pandemic.”

Lambda, also known as C.37, was identified as a “variant of interest” by the World Health Organization on June 14. According to WHO, the variation was initially discovered in Peru in August 2020 and has since spread to at least 29 nations, including the United States.

Over 700 instances of the Lambda variety have been documented in the United States, according to a GISAID tracker.

Despite the fact that the variation is rapidly spreading throughout South America, scientists say it is still unclear how serious of a threat it poses.

Dr. Nathaniel Landau, a microbiologist at New York University Grossman School of Medicine who is examining the new variants, told The New York Times earlier in July, “I don’t think there’s any more reason to be concerned than before we learned about this variant.” “There’s no reason to believe this has gotten any worse than Delta.”

