In a Texas high school classroom, a student shares a video of the moment shots rang out.

During Wednesday’s school shooting in Arlington, Texas, a high school girl released a video from inside her classroom, in which she records what appears to be gunshots ringing out.

After allegations of an active threat at Timberview High School in the Mansfield Independent School District, the student’s mother, KTLA reporter Nerissa Knight, tweeted the footage on Wednesday morning.

My daughter just texted me that a school shooting occurred at Timberview H.S. in the Mansfield ISD in Arlington, Texas. She sent this footage, which is now available. Her nearby school has also been placed on lockdown, and we can hear police sirens approaching. There is an active shooter, according to police. I’m praying for you. twitter.com/m90QzZUfTz @nerissaknight — Nerissa Knight (@nerissaknight) 6th of October, 2021 Timberview and another local school have been placed on lockdown, according to reports.

According to KXAS-TV, Arlington police verified “several victims” in the shooting. Several police agencies have arrived on the area.

At least two people were hurt in the incident, according to Arlington Mayor Jim Ross.

Since the resumption to in-person classrooms during the coronavirus outbreak, school shootings have been on the rise.

According to data from Everytown for Gun Safety, the 2021 back-to-school period—August 1 to September 15—saw the highest number of incidences of gunfire on school grounds since the group began recording shootings in 2013.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.