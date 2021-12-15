In a terrifying video, a mother captures the moment she saw an incoming tornado in Kentucky.

Sasha Sverdrup was photographing the nighttime lightning on her phone when she observed a barely apparent tornado out in the distance. The incident, as well as her subsequent screams of terror, were captured on tape.

Over the weekend, Tennessee was hit by a slew of catastrophic tornadoes, which also proceeded to wreak havoc in Kentucky, where the death toll now stands at 74.

Sverdrup is said to dwell on Fort Campbell, a military base halfway between Hopkinsville and Clarksville, Kentucky.

Sverdrup captioned the video, “Had the heart attack of my life tonight as I peeked out the window and saw this.” A tornado can be seen in the distance in the video, which can be viewed here, and it appears to be heading in their direction.

“S**t Alex, Alex, tornado, tornado,” Sverdrup yelled to her husband, who was “weather watching” outside the house.

She can be heard telling the girls, “Get up girls, get up girls,” as she guided them into a safer portion of the house.

Sverdrup continued to call for her husband while waking up those in the house as a safety measure in the whole video afterwards shared to her Instagram. Her husband, on the other hand, was hesitant at first to accept there had been a tornado because there was no wind or debris outside the house.

Fortunately for the family, the tornado that struck behind them did not hurt them. “People on the same side, like the same road that we’re on got hit and houses were demolished,” she verified in a video. “But we’re not.” “It was terrifying, and it was the strangest feeling,” she added, “because it took me a second to realize what I was witnessing.”

According to Clarksville Now, the tornado that slammed Fort Campbell rolled into Kentucky.

