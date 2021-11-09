In a Super-Secure Meeting Room, a Silent Coup Against Donald Trump Emerged.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

All of the main national security agencies’ chiefs were on edge in the days after the election. Secretary of Defense Mike Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, CIA Director Gina Haspel, and FBI Director Christopher Wray all feared being removed for not being loyal enough to the Trump. Insiders in the Trump administration, including retired General John Kelly, the former White House Chief of Staff, told them they were “dead meat.” Donald Trump’s authority to recruit and fire at whim was virtually his last remaining unilateral prerogative. On Monday, November 9, at 12:54 p.m., he tweeted that he was glad to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the “highly respected” head of the National Counterterrorism Center, would take over as acting Secretary of Defense “immediately.” Trump tweeted, “Mark Esper has been fired.” “I’d like to express my gratitude for his service.” Esper had opposed the departure of US troops from Afghanistan and openly resisted Trump’s money-driven ambition to leave NATO and dismantle the US-South Korean alliance. And he had a disagreement with the president about sending military into America’s streets to crush George Floyd-related protests.

Trump had grown to despise Esper, but it was still surprising for a lame-duck president to fire the most important member of his cabinet—the military’s civilian head, the person in charge of everything, including nuclear weapons launches.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had phoned Esper earlier in the day to warn him that Trump was unhappy with his performance, that he had not been helpful enough, and that he would be fired the next day. It was only a friendly reminder.

Meadows stated that you will be replaced by Chris Miller.

According to an account in Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker’s “I Alone Can Fix It,” Esper wondered to himself, “Who?”

National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien called the Pentagon at the same time as the president's tweet to alert Gen. Milley that Miller and his main assistant Kash Patel would be there.