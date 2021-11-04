In a stunning upset, Republican truck driver Edward Durr defeats longtime New Jersey Senate President.

A furniture truck driver from New Jersey deposed the state’s second most powerful official.

The Associated Press proclaimed Republican Edward Durr the victor of the state senate contest in South Jersey’s 3rd legislative district on Thursday. Durr was almost 2,000 votes ahead of Democrat Stephen Sweeney when the election was called.

Durr entered the contest as a long shot against Sweeney, who has served in the position for a dozen years and is currently the state senate’s president. Durr told Politico that he was “walking on eggshells” as the votes were being tallied, despite the fact that he had led by a significant margin since Wednesday.

“I kept assuring myself and others that I was going to do it, but I kept thinking to myself, ‘How am I going to beat the Senate president?'” Durr remarked.

Durr’s victory is his first in politics. In 2019, he ran for the New Jersey General Assembly but failed, coming in fourth place out of four candidates.

The Republican, who has lived in the Garden State his entire life and works as a truck driver for furniture company Raymour & Flanigan, said he was inspired to run for president in 2021 after observing how authorities handled the coronavirus outbreak.

Durr also slammed Sweeney for higher taxes and growing living costs in a campaign video released to his social media platforms in September.

“We are deserving of better. “It’s time for a change, New Jersey,” Durr said in the video as he mounted a motorcycle. “Let’s end single-party rule together.” The newbie made waves when he announced that he only spent $153 on his campaign.

Durr’s victory comes on the heels of a dismal election day for Democrats around the country.

Virginia Republicans swept statewide offices, including governor and lieutenant governor, with wins. The Republican victories constituted a 180-degree flip in a state that President Joe Biden had won by ten points just a year before.

Long Island and judicial races in Pennsylvania were also rocked by a crimson wave. Republicans also won a 10-0 majority on the Newark City Council in New Jersey, wiping out Democrats.

However, following a closer-than-expected campaign against Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was able to preserve his job. Murphy won by less than 1% of the vote over Ciattarelli.

