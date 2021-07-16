In a standoff in Texas, a SWAT leader was killed and three officers were injured.

Sergeant Josh Bartlett, the leader of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Weapons and Tactics unit, was murdered during a standoff in Levelland, Texas on Thursday afternoon.

According to KCBD, three other police officers were injured when a suspect barricaded himself in a town block. One of the wounded officers was identified as a member of the Levelland Police Department. Two of the injured have serious injuries.

According to Google Maps, the block comprises a tire business and a Mexican butcher shop. Residents in the neighborhood have been told to stay away as police investigate the event.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.