In a skit titled “Client,” SNL mocks Judge Bruce Schroeder by referring to Kyle Rittenhouse as his “client.”

In a cold open, Saturday Night Live addressed Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, with the judge referring to the boy as “my client.”

The episode began with Cecily Strong reprising her role as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, hosted by Simu Liu.

After killing two individuals and injuring a third during protests in August of last year, Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges on Friday. After unrest occurred over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer, he traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to join other armed individuals on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Strong’s Pirro began, “That lovely scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial merely for doing the bravest thing any American can do—protecting an empty used car business in someone else’s town.”

She then presented Mikey Day’s character, Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, as “impartial as a dancing mom applauding harder than everyone.”

Schroeder’s conduct before and throughout the trial generated accusations of bias, particularly his prohibition on using the word “victim” to describe the individuals Rittenhouse shot.

“Now, if I may say so, judge to judge,” Strong’s Pirro added, “what turned me on the most was how you ruled the courtroom with an iron grip.” “Explain how you did it to us.” Day’s Schroeder explained, “Well, it was all routine process.” “As a result, I instructed the prosecution not to use the term “victims.” They were rioters, to be sure. And they weren’t shot; they were gadoinked… but this gave my client no unfair advantage.” “You said’my client,’ do you mean the defendant?” Strong’s Pirro interjected. “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes Yes, absolutely “He responded. “I’m still doing it.” Pirro of Strong responded; “Well, judge for yourself. You make your own decisions.” She went on to say that the “looney leftist outrage machine” was in overdrive over Rittenhouse’s acquittal, and she enlisted the help of a legal analyst from “ugly NPR” and a law professor from Howard University to comment.

The ruling left Chloe Fineman, a white cast member who played the analyst, “struck.”

She said, “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

