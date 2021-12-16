In a shootout outside a nightclub, an off-duty NYPD officer is injured and a suspect is killed.

In a gunfight outside a nightclub early Thursday morning, an off-duty New York Police Department (NYPD) officer was hurt and a suspect was killed.

In a press conference on Thursday, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said police from the 114th precinct responded to a 911 call about an officer who was shot near 57th Street and Northern Boulevard in Queens at roughly 3 a.m. local time.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two individuals unconscious on the ground. Shea stated that both of the males had been shot.

“An off-duty NYPD lieutenant was identified as one of the individuals,” Shea said. “Initially, he had many bullet wounds throughout his body.” The other individual was thought to be the “suspected shooter” in the incident, according to Shea. According to authorities, a semi-automatic handgun was located next to the body of the suspected shooter. On Twitter, the NYPD shared a photo of the recovered pistol.

Shea said during the news conference that while the investigation is still in its early stages, they think the off-duty officer was at a nightclub “located in the neighborhood of the shooting” and was confronted by a group of “armed men wearing masks” as he was leaving the club.

“These individuals are suspected of attempting to rob the officer. It’s possible that the officer’s jewelry was the source of the problem “Shea said. “There was an exchange of gunfire between the officer and at least one of the perpetrators a few moments later.” Other suspects involved in the altercation, according to Shea, fled the site shortly after gunfire was exchanged.

Both the perpetrator and the off-duty cop were taken to a local hospital after the incident. The off-duty officer is currently in critical but stable condition, according to Shea. The suspect was shot in the chest and stomach and was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Shea did not reveal the identification of the suspect, but she did say that officers are still looking for individuals who may have been engaged in the event.

Shea applauded the FDNY paramedics’ efforts in reacting to the situation, saying he believes the outcome would have been different “if not for the professionalism of the FDNY paramedics.”

