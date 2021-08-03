In a shooting outside of a Pentagon transit stop, an officer and a suspect were reportedly killed.

A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shootout outside the Pentagon building on Tuesday morning about 10:37 a.m. According to official tweets from the Department of Defense, the lockdown was lifted shortly before noon.

Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse stated that an incident had occurred and that it had been brought under control during an official press conference, but he refused to reveal much else, citing the continuing investigation.

Kusse refused to corroborate any allegations that an officer and a suspect had been slain, despite many enquiries from the press. He did reveal that the incident resulted in an unspecified number of injuries, all of which are currently being treated.

Kusse insisted that the crisis was ended and that the scene was safe. He said the FBI was on the scene and assisting with the investigation. Reporters who were on the scene said they saw a bomb squad and what seemed to be a dead body being hauled away. Kusse would only remark that detectives would pursue all avenues and leads.

“Right now, I’m not confirming or denying those specific reports. The inquiry is still ongoing, according to the police chief.

Following an inquiry from Fox News, Kusse stated that no suspects are being pursued outside of the restricted scene on the Pentagon property, and that such allegations are “erroneous.” He also said nothing about the potential that the incident was linked to terrorism.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was not in the building at the time of the event, according to Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby. He was at the White House for his regularly planned weekly meeting with President Joe Biden, but was briefed on the situation by staff.

By the time of the press briefing, about 2:45 p.m., Lloyd was claimed to be back at the Pentagon. Kirby told reporters that when he returned, the first thing he did was check on the Pentagon police force.

According to unidentified officials who talked to The Associated Press, one cop and a suspect were killed in the encounter. According to these officials, the officer died after being stabbed, and the suspect was killed by police.

Officers appear in photos taken at the nearby George Washington University Hospital. This is a condensed version of the information.