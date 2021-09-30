In a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school, a student was injured.

On Thursday, a gunshot occurred at an elementary school in Tennessee, injuring one pupil.

The Memphis Police Department announced at 11:16 a.m. ET that they were responding to a shooting incident at the Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department stated, “Officers located one male juvenile shooting victim.” In “critical condition,” the student was transferred to Methodist LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.

“Officers are evacuating the premises. Students and faculty members are being evacuated to a staging location, according to a tweet from the police department. “There have been no additional injuries reported.”

Update on the 1037 Cummings shooting. pic.twitter.com/9pwIWNSi7c

30 September 2021 — Memphis Police Department (@MEM PoliceDept)

At a press conference, Memphis Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe said the department received a call from inside the school at 9:15 a.m. about a person who had been shot.

The student that was shot, according to Crowe, is 13 years old.

“Video footage revealed that our shooter was another student at the school during the course of the investigation. Crowe said the shooter fled the scene in a car.

During the news conference, Crowe stated that the accused gunman surrendered to authorities while officers from the Memphis Police Department’s Tactical Unit and other federal law enforcement agencies performed a secondary search of the school.

“The suspect has been apprehended,” Crowe added.

After reaching out for comment, the Memphis Police Department forwarded this website to the press briefing.