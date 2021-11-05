In a shocking video that has been viewed over 25 million times, a ‘Huge’ Leech leaves a trail of blood.

The internet has been stunned by a viral video of a leech creeping across a hospital floor and leaving a trail of blood in its wake.

Kaci Jane Hansen (@kacijanehansen) shared the video on TikTok on October 21, writing, “when the leech fell off my thumb & escaped leaving behind a path of blood LOL.” There have been 25 million views and approximately 3 million comments on the post.

“I was in an ATV accident and my thumb was entirely chopped off my hand. They reattached it and used leeches to help with the circulation,” Hansen revealed in the video’s comments section.

Hansen’s blood trail begins in his bed, where he is sitting. When the person filming the video notices that the trail continues beneath the bed, he or she travels to the opposite side of the bed and sees the leech slithering towards the rear wall’s baseboard.

Off-camera, someone exclaims, “Look at him—gigantic.” he’s Someone else can be heard giggling and saying “oh my god” in the meantime. The first half of the video is set to a popular TikTok sound, with Sarah Paulson yelling: “Please assist me! He’s on his way out! The assailant is on the run! Please assist me!” The sound comes from an American Horror Story: Asylum episode.

However, as the camera approaches the leech, the TikTok sound ceases.

Many commenters were shocked to learn that some doctors still use leeches to treat patients.

“I thought we left leeches in 1782,” quaysadilla explained.

“This sounded like a legend to me!!! They put them to good use “ophelia added

Leech saliva, according to University Hospitals (UH), can keep blood circulating.

“Hirudin, an anticoagulant and anti-platelet chemical found in leech saliva, serves to prevent blood clots and reduce the quantity of congested blood in the tissues,” according to the University of Hawaii’s website.

“Other compounds in leech saliva keep blood flowing in the damaged area long after the leech is detached, giving time for new veins to form and old veins to enlarge and accommodate more blood flow,” according to the website.

Leeches, according to the healthcare practitioner, are particularly bred for medicinal usage and are only used once.

“They are anesthetized and disposed of as medical trash after they have eaten and cropped off the patient,” UH concluded.

