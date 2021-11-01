In a shocking video that has been viewed over 10 million times, a nanny tries to force-feed a toddler.

On social media, a horrifying video of a nanny attempting to force-feed a toddler has gone viral. The nanny was later detained, according to several accounts, although she has since been released on bond.

According to WITN, the incident occurred on October 26 in New Bern, North Carolina. Max and Laura Oglesby took a break from work to check in on their two-year-old son Declan via nanny cam, and what they witnessed shocked them.

Laura Oglesby shared a clip of the footage on TikTok, where it has been seen over 10 million times. Lauren Rowe, their child’s nanny, is shown in the video physically abusing the youngster in an attempt to force-feed him.

Rowe ties his arms behind his back and shoves a mouthful of food into Declan’s mouth as he begs for his parents. She then puts her palm over his mouth, forcing him to swallow his meal.

Declan grabs for Rowe after he finally manages to stand up in his high chair. However, she pulls his arms back down and pushes Declan back into his seat.

Rowe stands over Declan, shouting at him to “take a mouthful” of his food.

The Oglesbys ran home when they realized what was going on, according to WITN. They also asked Declan’s grandma, Max’s mother, to relieve the nanny and monitor the kids until they arrived.

According to the New York Post, Laura Oglesby sent Rowe a portion of the tape along with the remark, “You are no longer needed to nanny for us, and my recommendation is that you don’t nanny at all until you learn how to calmly handle children.”

The message went on to say, “You broke a mother’s heart tonight.”

According to The Post, they also took the footage to New Bern police, who arrested Rowe and charged her with misdemeanor child abuse. Her court date is November 8, and she was later released on bond.

“Any parent of a child younger than 16 years of age, or any other person providing care or supervision of such child, who inflicts physical injury, or who enables physical injury,” according to North Carolina General Statute 14-318.2. This is a condensed version of the information.