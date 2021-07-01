In a shocking video shot in an Alabama yard, a Kingsnake eats a copperhead.

A resident of Alabama has uploaded a video showing a snake eating another in her backyard.

Karen Vick Scarbrough, a Camden resident, posted multiple images and video recordings of the two snakes fighting on Facebook last month. Copperheads and kingsnakes were identified. Copperheads derive their name from their bronze coloring.

One of the animals eventually ate the other. “I’ve heard of this and seen images, but I’ve never seen it myself,” she said in the caption.

Scarbrough was alerted to the fight when her dog barked, so she went to investigate. Her dog had been bitten by a copperhead snake a month before, she told McClatchy News.

Copperheads are huge venomous snakes that grow to be between two and three feet long and can be found throughout the southern and eastern United States. According to National Geographic, the species, also known as agkistrodon contortrix, is responsible for more poisonous snake bites than any other in the United States. This is partially due to their extensive distribution and partly due to their ability to live in developed regions.

However, their bites are rarely fatal, and children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are the most vulnerable.

“When we discovered it was two snakes, we were shocked,” Scarbrough added. “From the moment we observed the two snakes until the kingsnake had completely eaten the copperhead, the entire encounter lasted about an hour.”

Kingsnakes are widespread in the U.S. and are known for killing and eating other snakes. They are known predators of copperhead snakes and are immune to their venom.

Kingsnakes do not have venom of their own, so they kill their prey by wrapping themselves around it, and squeezing the other animal to death.

As well as other snakes, they also eat lizards, rodents, birds, and eggs. Kingsnakes may not eat for days at a time if they have had a big enough meal.

One of the videos Scarbrough shot of the kingsnake eating the copperhead had been viewed more than 250,000 times as of Thursday morning.

