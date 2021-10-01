In a shocking video, a colossal cannibal alligator devours a six-foot gator whole.

A shocking video has emerged showing a massive alligator eating down on a smaller alligator that was only six feet long.

Taylor Soper, who claimed the incident occurred in his parents’ garden, posted the horrific video to Twitter.

Soper, who is believed to be from South Carolina, posted the video to Facebook on Thursday with the caption: “This happened in my parents lawn today… A 6-foot gator is the snack.”

The video shows a massive reptile on the banks of a river or lake, with a leg and the unmistakable tail of another species dangling out of his jaws.

Before slowly lowering itself back into the water, the predator consumes the smaller reptile. The father noted in the comments section that this isn’t the only case of cannibalism he’s seen in recent weeks.

“Idk it’s pretty damn wild,” he continued, “but what’s really cool is that we watched the one getting devoured in this video eat a little baby last weekend, so there’s some crazy going on over there.”

“My dad captures some excellent stuff all credit to him but he doesn’t have social media,” Soper said, implying that his father was the one who filmed the snack attack.

While the actual size of the gator is unknown, males can grow to be 11 feet long and weigh up to 1,000 pounds, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo (lbs).

People were shocked by the graphic visuals in the 24-second clip, which has been seen more than 700,000 times since it was uploaded.

This happened today in my folks’ garden… A 6-foot gator is the snack #lowcountrylivin pic.twitter.com/O7Omsw42uL

30 September 2021 — Taylor Soper (@Soper TandC)

“After witnessing this, do you still think this is your parents’ yard?” @ExecutiveG posed the question.

“Y’all willing to live next to dinosaurs is wild to me,” AC Tatum thought.

“Someone stood that close and filmed?” remarked Corey N.

“I don’t know how anyone can feel comfortable with Godzilla’s cousin back there gobbling all his mates for lunch,” Signifyingmnky concluded. Those knuckleheads can walk on land…”

“Your parents live at Jurassic Park?” joked Rochelle Riley. OMG!”

“Excuse me you stated the snack was 6 feet???” wrote someone’s 5’11” daughter. Then what was Godzilla’s offspring’s size???!”

“Stop the video and call the realtor!” I Met The Criteria added. This is a condensed version of the information.