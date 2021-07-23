In a sexual harassment settlement, celebrity chef Mario Batali will pay $600,000 to ex-employees.

After an investigation concluded the two men and their restaurant empire participated in unlawful sex discrimination and retribution, celebrity chef Mario Batali and his former business partner Joseph Bastianich have reached a settlement agreement.

Batali, Bastianich, and their management business will pay $600,000 to at least 20 former workers who were sexually harassed while working at their Manhattan restaurants Babbo, Lupa, and the now-closed Del Posto, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

They must also update all training materials in their restaurants and submit reports to the attorney general’s office every six months to certify that they are following the settlement agreement.

The inquiry, which began in 2017 when Batali was accused of harassment, discovered that the culture at his restaurants breached both state and city human rights regulations.

“Celebrity and celebrity do not exclude a person from observing the law. “No matter how powerful the perpetrator, sexual harassment is unacceptable for anybody, anywhere,” James said in a statement. “Batali and Bastianich allowed an uncomfortable work climate to exist, as well as disgraceful behavior that is unsuitable in any setting.”

Former Del Posto line cook Juliana Imperati called the settlement a “essential step towards holding the powerful accountable.”

Investigators heard from several former employees who said they saw or experienced inappropriate behavior, including unwelcome sexual advances, unwanted groping, and sexually explicit statements.

Batali allegedly made sexually explicit statements to a female waitress at Lupa and then grabbed her hand and pulled it towards his crotch, according to the attorney general’s office. Batali also harassed a male server at the restaurant by showing him an uninvited pornographic movie.

Male coworkers made sexualized comments about female employees, according to investigators, including comments about “getting on her knees” and being questioned if they were a “bad girl.”

Managers have also made comments about women’s appearance, with one suggesting that they apply cosmetics and recommending that they have breast implants by asking, “Did you know that you can get a boob job?” That you may now purchase boobs?”

The attorney general’s office discovered that when employees reported inappropriate behavior to their managers, the concerns were either disregarded or no action was done to prevent it from happening again.

Brianna Pintens is a student at the University of Texas at Austin. This is a condensed version of the information.