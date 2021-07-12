In a Senate campaign video, an ex-NFL player claims the Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists.

Jake Bequette, an Army veteran and former NFL player, declared his candidacy for Arkansas Senator on Monday, airing a campaign ad blasting both Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

In the ad, Bequette remarked, “What’s going on in Washington these days is a shame.” “Radical socialists have taken over the Democratic Party, and too many Republicans are just going along to get along.”

Bequette, 32, was a University of Arkansas Razorback who was chosen into the NFL in 2012 and went on to play eight games for the New England Patriots.

In the Republican primary next year, he will face incumbent John Boozeman.

Jan Morgan, a gun range owner who ran against Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the 2014 GOP primary, is another primary challenger. In the overwhelmingly Republican state, three Democrats are also running.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Boozman this year, after he was initially elected to the position in 2010 and again in 2016. In April, he stated that he had more than $1.1 million in the bank for his reelection campaign. Before being elected to the Senate, Boozman represented northwest Arkansas in Congress.

Other prominent Republicans in Arkansas have backed Boozman, including colleague senator Tom Cotton and former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who is running for governor.

On his campaign website, Bequette describes himself as a “genuine conservative who would pursue Trump’s conservative agenda.” In his introduction video, Bequette doesn’t mention Boozman by name, but in an interview, he said the incumbent senator has spent too much time in Washington.

“He’s lived in Washington for more than two decades. Bequette told the Associated Press, “He’s going on his third decade in Washington, in the swamp.” “I simply believe it is time for a change, for someone new.”

Bequette stated that he believes the Affordable Care Act should be repealed. He also called for the completion of a border wall between the United States and Mexico, which Trump has advocated for but which the Biden administration has put on hold.