In a semi truck, 105 migrants were discovered being smuggled into the United States.

Texas State Troopers discovered 105 people packed into the back of a semi-truck in an attempt to unlawfully enter the United States on Monday, the most recent human smuggling attempt in the past week near Laredo, Texas.

According to Fox News Los Angeles, the driver of the huge semi-truck, Michael Warren McCoy, was arrested for people smuggling and placed into the local Webb County jail on Monday. The 105 illegal immigrants discovered in the back of the semi-truck come just days after Laredo border patrols discovered scores of attempted human smuggling attempts. People were found crammed into a variety of trucks, trailers, and camping vehicles at checks along Highway 83.

Although border officials have warned of a post-pandemic boom, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that roughly 3 million unlawful entry into the United States occur each year.

Border agents discovered 74 illegal immigrants in the backs of travel trailers outside of Laredo on Friday. After discovering many people hiding in separate trailers, K-9 units and Texas Department of Public Safety officers alerted border patrol that day to be wary of a possible barrage of illegal entry attempts.

A routine examination at the Highway 83 checkpoint in Laredo earlier this month revealed 90 migrants packed into an 18-wheeler. The persons caught attempting to unlawfully cross into the United States were citizens of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, or El Salvador, according to the Laredo Morning Times newspaper. Migrants from Central American countries have made up a significant share of those detained at the border in recent years.

However, according to Fox News Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin, a big number of migrants attempting to cross the border near Del Rio, Texas, are from Ghana, Haiti, Cuba, and other countries undergoing social upheaval.

In response to the 74 migrants discovered at the border, Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin issued a statement saying, “The coordination and collaboration between the agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in multiple migrants being rescued from a very dangerous situation.” “United States citizens are recruited by transnational criminal groups. This is a condensed version of the information.