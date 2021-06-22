In a roller coaster accident, a visually impaired 11-year-legs old’s were nearly severed.

The event occurred on Sunday after 11-year-old Aalando Perry rode the Branson Coaster in Branson, Missouri, according to WREG-TV in Memphis, Tennessee.

Perry attempted to ride the coaster with his brother, according to the boy’s grandmother, Shelandra Ford, who told WREG-TV that the boy was comfortable riding by himself.

“All the kids reported the roller coaster stopped, and my vision-impaired grandson got up and went to get off the roller coaster, and the roller coaster resumed backed up, and he slid off and became entrapped beneath the rails, and he was there for almost an hour and a half,” Ford told WREG-TV.

Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 wrote on Facebook that at before 7:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, fire authorities and members of the Branson Police Department “responded for a person entangled at the Mountain Coaster.”

Officials discovered Perry “heavily ensnared” beneath the roller coaster.

The Facebook post stated, “Rescuers worked on scene for an hour and forty minutes on a very challenging technical rescue.”

Perry was evacuated to Springfield Hospital with “extremely significant injuries” after rescuers were able to remove him from under the coaster.

The accident is being investigated, according to the Facebook post.

Ford said to WREG-TV that her grandson’s arms and legs had been seriously harmed.

Ford said WREG-TV, “They’re talking about amputation.” “He’s already had two surgeries since this morning, both of which were skin grafts, and he’ll need at least six or seven more before they can show any progress. He’s sedated and in excruciating discomfort.”

Ford told WREG-TV that her grandson has Marfan Syndrome, a hereditary condition that damages the connective parts of the body. Ford told WREG-TV that it has caused Perry to become visually impaired and he has only 15 percent of vision in one eye.

As doctors continue to treat Perry, his grandmother told WREG-TV that she is happy he is still alive but noted that her other grandson explained to the roller coaster’s worker that Perry is visually impaired.

"If they couldn't both ride in the same cars together, they shouldn't have allowed him to get.