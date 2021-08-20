In a rare encounter, an endangered sawfish was discovered with rope tied around its nose.

While fishing in the Indian River Lagoon, two Floridians recently caught an endangered sawfish. However, as the monster approached the water’s surface, they spotted a rope tied around its mouth and nostrils. They attempted to untangle the creature’s rope but ultimately had to let it go.

Peter Deeks estimated the fish to be 12-feet long in an interview with Fox 35 News.

Its saw was roughly five feet long, according to Deeks. “It was my first time seeing a sawfish, so it was extremely cool.”

The long, saw-like noses of sawfish distinguish them from other rays. The IUCN Red List lists all five sawfish species as endangered, with three of them categorized as severely endangered, and they are so protected under the Endangered Species Act.

In 2018, National Geographic stated that at least 20 nations had lost at least one species of sawfish, while another 43 countries had lost at least one species of sawfish. The remaining two “sawfish strongholds” in the world are in Florida and Australia.

Unfortunately, sawfish have become difficult to conserve due to their scarcity, which is why Deeks’ finding was so intriguing.

On Instagram, Deeks shared a video of the endangered sawfish. The post has already been viewed over 10,000 times.

One commenter said, “Wow man, that thing is fantastic.”

“Congratulations on catching the fish of a lifetime, brother,” said another.

It took him two hours to catch the rare animal, he told Fox 35. However, as it approached the surface, he and his companion observed that its mouth had been roped shut.

“It wasn’t on there very tight, but it was still tight enough that we attempted to pull it off a few times and finally it just wasn’t safe for the fish, so we went ahead and let it go,” Deeks told the station.

It had previously become trapped in a crab trap, according to the researchers.

