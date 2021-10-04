In a Philadelphia hospital, a gunman dressed in scrubs fatally shoots a patient.

After fatally shooting someone inside a Philadelphia hospital early Monday, a guman was arrested.

WPVI reported that the incident happened at 12:15 a.m. at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in the 100 block of S. 11th Street in Center City.

According to authorities, a man wearing blue scrubs, a mask, and a black bag shot a person on the hospital’s 9th floor before fleeing in a U-Haul.

The unidentified person died as a result of his or her injuries acquired in the incident.

The guy was traced down to the city’s Parkside neighborhood, where a gunfight erupted. According to authorities, the offender shot two cops before being shot when one of them returned fire.

The officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was also taken to the hospital.

