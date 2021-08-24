In a passed-out man’s car, over 300 California recall election ballots were discovered.

Police in California are looking into why a guy discovered passed out in a car had over 300 unopened recall election vote-by-mail votes.

Torrance Police discovered the suspect, who has not been recognized, inside a vehicle in a 7-Eleven parking lot on August 16.

Officers discovered Xanax tablets, a loaded pistol, thousands of other pieces of mail, a scale, and various California driver’s licenses and credit cards in other people’s names on the suspect, in addition to the ballots.

Several firearms, narcotics, and forgery accusations were filed against the suspect.

Torrance Police confirmed that among the thousands of pieces of stolen mail found in the car were hundreds of ballots for Governor Gavin Newsom’s gubernatorial recall election on September 14, according to an update on the investigation.

Officers are now attempting to identify how and why the suspect came into possession of the ballots, but have determined that the event is unrelated to any other ballot thefts.

In a statement, Torrance Police said, “Investigators are seeking to determine out how the election votes wound up in the suspect’s vehicle and what their goal was in obtaining them.” “Those who were identified as a result of our investigation will receive a new electoral ballot in the meantime.”

Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department told KABC that some of the ballots were in a box, but that others were “kind of thrown around the backseat” of the car.

“The election ballots were found untampered with and unopened, a little over 300 of them, mostly from Lawndale addresses,” Ponegalek said. “There were a few from Compton,” says the narrator.

“At this moment, we’re still attempting to figure out who all of these belongs to, so we’re collaborating with the Los Angeles [county]election office as well as the United States Postal Inspector.”

The Registrar of Voters for Los Angeles County acknowledged that recall election ballots were sent out but not returned by voters. There is no indication that the ballots were taken in an attempt to sway the outcome of the upcoming recall election, according to officials.

A spokeswoman for the county registrar’s office told KABC, “There’s nothing to indicate this was centered on the election.”

The man who was apprehended was later freed on his own recognizance.

