In a North Carolina nursing home with a history of violations, live maggots were discovered on a dementia patient.

The state health authorities cited a Charlotte, North Carolina nursing home after live maggots were discovered in a wound of a dementia patient.

On September 20, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) issued a citation to University Place Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center after a complaint from a resident’s grandson, Justin Waddell, prompted inspectors to look into negligence flagged by facility employees, according to local news station WBTV.

Waddell informed the source that a nursing home employee alerted him to the condition with his grandma, Bernice Mayes, by sending him a video of live maggots crawling out of an open incision on her heel.

“I felt sick to my stomach. Waddell stated, “I would say a wide variety of emotions came with me after seeing the video.” He said, “I was not expecting this.”

Waddell reported the incident and had his grandma taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. He later transferred her to a different nursing facility.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the nursing home were approached for comment, but no answer was received before publication.

Inspectors visited the nursing home on Thursday, and confirmed that staff employees detected between 50 and 100 maggots in Mayes’ heel when they became aware of the issue, according to a department representative.

The facility’s director of nursing decided to have the wound cleansed at the nursing home rather than bringing Mayes to the hospital, according to the staff.

The care home addressed the problem by spraying for flies, purchasing 46 new window screens, and installing lights to locate bugs, according to the inspection report. According to WBTV, the nursing home has a long history of breaches and has been cited 21 times by state inspectors in the last decade.

A few residents at the nursing home were impacted, according to a DHHS report from August 2020, because the facility “failed” to execute COVID-related precautions connected to face masks. According to ProPublica, the care home was fined $5,000 for these infractions.

The North Carolina nursing facility was fined $55,270 in July 2019 for an incident that compromised the health and/or safety of a person. According to another DHHS assessment, the institution failed to keep track of a person who was “severely mentally handicapped” and walking around. This is a condensed version of the information.