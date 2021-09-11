In a newly released video, police are ambushed by a “violent career criminal” wielding an automatic weapon.

Last month, Florida sheriff’s deputies were ambushed by a suspect characterized as a “violent career criminal,” according to a newly released video.

According to KABC, the event happened on Aug. 30 near West Melbourne after a routine traffic stop. A vehicle with three adult passengers and a two-month-old newborn was pulled over by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The deputies ask the third passenger to quit the vehicle after conversing with the other two.

As shown in the video, the passenger exits the vehicle fast and fires an automatic weapon at the officers, prompting them to find cover.

The suspect’s weapon appears to jam at some point, forcing him to attack the officers with the butt of his gun. At this point, one of the policemen is able to fire a close-range shot at the culprit, killing him. One of the deputies was also shot in the leg during the confrontation.

Over 60 gunshot casings were discovered at the location, according to investigators.

This new incident is similar to one that occurred recently in Lakeland, Florida, when officers were ambushed and fired upon while responding to reports of an infant being shot. Later, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office verified that a suspect had been apprehended and that no police had been injured.

Meanwhile, at a press conference with Sheriff Wayne Ivey, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office shared video of the West Melbourne shooting on social media. Despite the fact that the assailant’s death is not visible in the frame, the video is nevertheless labeled as “graphic” on Facebook, and viewers are cautioned to use caution.

Paris Wilder, 38, of Cocoa, Florida, was eventually identified as the suspect.

Wilder, according to Ivey, is a career criminal with about 40 arrests on his record. Wilder was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, narcotics offenses, battery of a police officer, and attempted first-degree criminal murder throughout the years.

Wilder had two active arrest warrants and was out on bond for felony narcotics charges at the time of his death.

“I’m just grateful that our deputies are safe and that the suspect is no longer on this world, putting the lives of others in jeopardy,” Ivey added. “Let there be no mistake: This person received exactly what he deserved.”

