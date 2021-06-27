In a New York Times op-ed, Amber Tamblyn defends Britney Spears, saying, “I was everyone’s ATM.”

Following Britney Spears’ scathing court testimony against her abusive conservatorship earlier this week, Hollywood actress Amber Tamblyn backed her.

Tambyln discussed the challenges she and Spears faced as young women in the entertainment world in a guest post for the New York Times titled “Britney Spears’s Raw Anger, and Mine.” Spears’ words come just days after she recounted the horrible experiences she’s had while under a court-ordered conservatorship, which has given her father power over her finances, whereabouts, health decisions, and job for the past 13 years.

While Tambyln, who rose to stardom as a youngster on the soap serial General Hospital, was careful not to draw too many comparisons between her career and Spears’ many abuses of power, the 38-year-old actress did.

Tamblyn, in particular, spoke about the financial strains she and Spears faced as young stars who supported their families.

“Having witnessed firsthand the difficulties and consequences that come with achieving popularity and financial success at a young age, I can attest to how difficult this mix of elements can be to handle, even for people with the best of intentions. I also know how easily they can turn toxic, and how vulnerable a young woman may become as a result,” Tamblyn added.

“I was everyone’s A.T.M. : a bank that was unconditionally loved despite its size. Even yet, as I grew older, it became more difficult for me to trust the source of that love,” she noted.

Tamblyn also made physical similarities between herself and Spears, arguing that young women’s bodies are frequently the subject of control in the entertainment industry.

“One of Ms. Spears’ most troubling accusations this week was that she was compelled to obtain an IUD to prevent her from having more children; it wasn’t just her money they sought to control, but also her body, because in entertainment, the two are almost inevitably intertwined,” she wrote.

“I’ve had my personal experience with this situation. My weight was freely addressed by everyone, from family members to Hollywood creatives, when I was growing up. I’d grin and suffer it because being silent — and skinny — meant I’d be hired again; being hired again meant people would be hired again. This is a brief summary.